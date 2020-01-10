Beach Bunny Are On ‘Cloud 9’ With A New Muse In The Dreamy, Animated Video

Chicago indie-rockers Beach Bunny will be hard to miss in 2020. Along with a sold-out tour, Beach Bunny are playing Coachella for the first time. The band’s newly-released single “Cloud 9” marks the third track from their upcoming label debut, Honeymoon, following four self-released EPs.

Directed and Animated by Margaret Bialis, “Cloud 9” is a whimsical visual depiction of the fever dream that follows any new relationship. Shimmery, driving guitars color the track while vocalist Lili Trifilio’s lyrical delivery is teeming with emotion. Her voice rises and sinks, channeling the band’s emotive guitars and the track’s resonating theme: the inevitable ups and downs of an important relationship.

Trifilio spoke to the song’s meaning in a statement. “I sought out to write a true, gushy, genuine love song when creating ‘Cloud 9,'” she said. “At the time I was at a questionable point in my relationship and I was reflecting on the last few years and how despite the ups and downs, love held us together. I hope that anyone who listens to this song can feel the love in the lyrics and give love a chance, as well as remember to always love themselves first and foremost.”

Along with the video, the band unveiled a series of UK shows to accompany their sold-out tour. Listen to “Cloud 9” above and check out Beach Bunny’s UK tour dates below.

6/7/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint ~

6/8/2020 — Manchester, UK @ YES ~

6/10/2020 — London, UK @ Boston Music Room ~

6/11/2020 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label ~

6/15/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla ~

~ w/ Field Medic

Honeymoon is out 2/14 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.