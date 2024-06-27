The third season of The Bear just dropped, and just as has been the case with previous seasons, the new one is being touted for its use of music. In particular, they called upon some music score heavy-hitters for the season premiere: As BrooklynVegan points out, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross created the score for the episode.

The score hasn’t been released yet, so as of now, the only way to hear it is to watch the episode.

Elsewhere in the season, the show’s connection to Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is strengthened: The second episode opens with Vedder’s cover of The (English) Beat’s 1982 favorite “Save It For Later.” Pearl Jam’s “Animal” and “Come Back” were used in previous The Beat episodes. Vedder has shared his “Save It For Later” cover outside of the show, check it out:

Taylor Swift, who was become a plot point in the show, makes an appearance via song, too. In the season’s fourth episode, swift’s “Long Live” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) can be heard.

Meanwhile, the duo of Reznor and Ross received acclaim earlier this year for their score to Challengers: Uproxx recently named a remixed version of it one of 2024’s best albums so far.