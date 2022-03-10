20 years after their debut album dropped, The Black Keys will be releasing their 11th studio album, Drop Out Boogie. Arriving on May 13th, the new album was recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville.

The new album features collaborations with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Greg Cartwright of Reigning Sound, and Angelo Petraglia of Kings Of Leon. Cartwright and Petraglia both appear on new single “Wild Child,” which hearkens back to the Midwest blues rock tinged with soul that the duo have ridden to the tune of five Grammy Awards and multiple Platinum records.

“I knew Pat would love working with both of these guys, so we decided we’d give it a shot,” Auerbach added. “It was the first time we’d ever really done that. It was fun as hell. We just sat around a table with acoustic guitars and worked out a song ahead of time.”

Cartwright’s vocals sit slickly alongside Auerbach’s on the hook and the song feels like it’s right out of a roadside blues rock get-down. “The cool thing with Greg is that he wants to approach stuff with a story in mind — there’s a plot, almost,” Carney said.

The Nashville sound has suited the two kids from Akron well. Auerbach has been busy at the locale as of late, producing albums for artists on his label like Yola, Aaron Frazer, and Shannon Shaw. While Carney has been busy in Nashville himself, bringing his Audio Eagle studio on the road, and producing for artists like Tennis and Michelle Branch. “Living in Nashville and making records here has opened both of our minds to that experience a little bit more,” Auerbach said in a statement.

The band have also announced their first tour in three years. There’s 32 tour dates throughout North America beginning in Las Vegas on July 9th and ending in Dallas on October 18th.

Listen to “Wild Child” above and check out the Dropout Boogie album artwork and the band’s full tour dates below.

07/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/13 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

07/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

07/20 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 — Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/29 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

08/24 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/28 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

08/30 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/09 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Dropout Boogie is out 5/13 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.

The Black Keys is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.