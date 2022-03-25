The Killers Unveil A Wistful Music Video For ‘The Getting By II’

Last year, The Killers unveiled Pressure Machine, their seventh studio album following 2020’s Imploding The Mirage. It was announced last week that the Las Vegas-native band would be releasing Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition, featuring new versions of the songs “West Hills,” “The Getting By,” and “Runaway Horses.” Today, a video for “The Getting By II” is out along with the release of the deluxe album.

The video is directed by Robert Machoian and it stays true to the album’s theme of growing up in the American Southwest. With footage of horses, old factories, and even just the sky, the music video is a fitting, wistful visual accompaniment to the songs. They also unleashed a 33-minute film a few days ago that focused on similar themes of rural hometowns; it was titled Notes From A Quiet Town and premiered on their Facebook page.

About Nephi, Utah, where Brandon Flowers is from, he told NME, “It’s no secret that I didn’t have a lot of struggle in my upbringing. My parents stayed together; they loved me and nurtured me. What I found was that the memories attached to sorrow, sadness and shock were really emotional for me. I was still walking around with them.”

Watch the video for “The Getting By II” above.