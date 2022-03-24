Tomorrow, The Killers are releasing a deluxe edition of their 2021 album Pressure Machine. Today, they’ve offered something to accompany that: A concert film/documentary called Notes From A Quiet Town. The 33-minute video features the band visiting Brandon Flowers’ childhood home of Nephi, Utah and performing “Cody,” “Terrible Thing,” and “Quiet Town” on a simple stage in somebody’s yard. The film premiered on Facebook on March 21 but is now available on YouTube.

Flowers previously told NME about his and the album’s relationship with Nephi:

“Mentally, I started to go to this place where I grew up and write songs about it. It was as if there was a chamber of memories somewhere that was just waiting for me to unlock it. It was incredible. Once I finally opened that door, the songs that came out and the memories were pretty vivid and emotional. It became pretty obvious to me what this record was going to be. I have a lot of nice and tender memories of Nephi. It’s no secret that I didn’t have a lot of struggle in my upbringing. My parents stayed together; they loved me and nurtured me. What I found was that the memories attached to sorrow, sadness and shock were really emotional for me. I was still walking around with them.”

Watch Notes From A Quiet Town above.