The Killers Tease New Music And The Return Of Guitarist Dave Keuning

Imploding The Mirage was a different album for The Killers for one key reason: It was the band’s first to be recorded without guitarist Dave Keuning. He took a hiatus from the group after 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful to pursue a solo career; His first album as Keuning, titled Prismism, was released in 2019. It appears he has rejoined the group, though, as he appears in a new Instagram Live video that teases some new music. A recent broadcast from the band shows the group having fun in the studio, and there are moments when new music can be heard.

It’s unsurprising that the band is already working on new music months after Imploding The Mirage. Back in August, Brandon Flowers suggested that a new album would be released around the middle of this year, saying, “You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon Rado] and [producer Shawn Everett]. We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before, I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

On top of that, in December, they shared what seems to be a tracklist.

