What Is The National’s ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein Tour’ Setlist?

The National just unveiled their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, but they’re not done just yet. They’re reviving their Hometown Festival after a hiatus, being honored by Taylor Swift while she’s on The Eras Tour, and working with Ed Sheeran. But they’re also about to bring their new material to audiences.

The First Two Pages Of Frankenstein Tour kicked off last night (May 18) at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. The tour will go all the way through October and end in Lisbon, Portugal. Openers for select dates include Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange. The setlist includes a bunch of songs off their new record, as well as some deep-cuts like “Murder Me Rachael” from their 2003 album Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers and “England” off their 2010 LP High Violet.

Find the full setlist from the Chicago show below, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Once Upon a Poolside”

2. “Eucalyptus”

3. “Tropic Morning News”

4. “New Order T-Shirt”

5. “Mistaken for Strangers”

6. “Bloodbuzz Ohio”

7. “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

8. “Green Gloves”

9. “Slow Show”

10. “Alien”

11. “Grease in Your Hair”

12. “Day I Die”

13. “Walk It Back”

14. “Humiliation”

15. “Murder Me Rachael”

16. “Turn Off the House”

17. “Pink Rabbits”

18. “England”

19. “Graceless”

20. “Fake Empire”

21. “Weird Goodbyes”

22. “Mr. November”

23. “Terrible Love”

24. “About Today”

25. “Send for Me”