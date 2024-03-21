Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood will be publishing a new book titled How To Disappear: A Portrait Of Radiohead. It will include photographs of the band’s journey, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their tours, rehearsals, and more.

“For years now, I’ve been taking fugitive snaps of my band, Radiohead,” Greenwood shared in a statement. “I’ve tried to catch out my friends with my small black Yashica T4 Super. On stage and in the rehearsal studio, they are so lost in their own moment of performance that they don’t see me with the camera.”

Along with the photos, Greenwood will write stories and detail different memories, making it a special item to add to any Radiohead fan’s collection. He describes himself as being “taken with photographs as evidence, forensic records of how we worked and changed a space, from barn to country house to empty arena.”

His book will also primarily focus on Radiohead’s “middle years: all the joy and doubt and confidence and uncertainty we would oscillate between,” providing a better idea of the period that will be displayed in the images.

More details about Greenwood’s book will be announced closer to its release date.

How To Disappear: A Portrait Of Radiohead is out 10/15 via John Murray Press.