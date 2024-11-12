Biopic are huge gambles, especially when the focus is a music heavyweight. So, when Timothée Chalamet signed onto the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, fans (and critics) had reservations.

Today (November 11), during a sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chalamet discussed his commitment to the role. As the pair talked about how he prepared for the portrayal, he revealed that he trained with a harmonica coach for five years.

“What I did for Bob [Dylan] started during COVID,” he said. “Learning all the songs. The Bob songs I know how to play, 20% of which are in the movie so that was the first education.”

He continued: “For the movie I had to learn thirteen songs. But in total I can probably play thirty. So, Tim Monich was the dialect coach that who I worked with for years on this. I [also] worked with a harmonica coach for five years and then worked with Polly Bennett who is a movement coach.”

Although the forthcoming film is anchored around Bob Dylan’s legendary performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, from Chalamet’s rundown it appears he trained for any possible career ears of the revered musician.

Watch the full interview above.

A Complete Unknown is set to hit theaters on December 25. Find more information here.