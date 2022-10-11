Blink-182 Travis Barker Tom DeLonge Mark Hoppus 2022
Blink-182
Indie

Tom DeLonge Offered A Confident Statement About Blink-182’s New Album After Rejoining The Band

TwitterMusic News Editor

It’s a joyous day in the pop-punk community, as Blink-182 announced this morning that Tom DeLonge has rejoined the group after leaving in 2015. They unloaded info about a lot of new endeavors at once, and we currently know varying levels of information about them.

We know the band’s 2023 and 2024 tour dates, and we know what upcoming single “Edging” (which drops this Friday, October 14) sounds like via a snippet heard in an announcement video. However, we don’t know much about the upcoming album, as the title, cover art, and tracklist have not been shared yet (although “Edging” is presumably included). What we can say about the album, though, is that DeLonge is feeling optimistic about it.

After the news of his comeback had had a few hours to simmer, DeLonge took to social media on his personal accounts. Sharing a vintage photo of Mark Hoppus, Travis Baker, and himself together, DeLonge wrote, “What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career.”

He also shared the reunion teaser video on his own pages and wrote, “We are back, and we brought dick jokes.”

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×