It’s a joyous day in the pop-punk community, as Blink-182 announced this morning that Tom DeLonge has rejoined the group after leaving in 2015. They unloaded info about a lot of new endeavors at once, and we currently know varying levels of information about them.

We know the band’s 2023 and 2024 tour dates, and we know what upcoming single “Edging” (which drops this Friday, October 14) sounds like via a snippet heard in an announcement video. However, we don’t know much about the upcoming album, as the title, cover art, and tracklist have not been shared yet (although “Edging” is presumably included). What we can say about the album, though, is that DeLonge is feeling optimistic about it.

After the news of his comeback had had a few hours to simmer, DeLonge took to social media on his personal accounts. Sharing a vintage photo of Mark Hoppus, Travis Baker, and himself together, DeLonge wrote, “What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career.”

He also shared the reunion teaser video on his own pages and wrote, “We are back, and we brought dick jokes.”

