Today (October 11) is huge for Blink-182 fans, as the group just made a bunch of major announcements this morning: Tom DeLonge is back in the band, they have a new song coming out on Friday (October 14), there’s an album on the way, and they’ll embark on a world tour in 2023 and 2024. The new song is called “Edging” and a snippet of it can be heard in the video the band shared announcing all this news.

In the teaser, about 20 seconds of the song can be heard towards the end. It sounds like a drum-driven, mid-tempo rocker. DeLonge takes lead vocal duty here, singing, “I ain’t that cool, a little f*cked in the head / They’ll be hanging me quick when I’m back from the dead / Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope.”

“Edging” will be Blink-182’s first new song with DeLonge since their 2011 album Neighborhoods. It’s also their first new release since Mark Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis. Press materials note the song marks “the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have been in the studio together.” The track will presumably appear on the band’s new album, although a tracklist has yet to be revealed (and neither has a title or a release date).

Watch the teaser video above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

