Toro Y Moi has become an indie favorite over the past decade-plus. All of his albums were released via Carpark Records, but moving forward, Chaz Bear will have a new label home: It was announced today that he has signed with Dead Oceans, making him label-mates with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and many others. Furthermore, Toro Y Moi’s first album released on the label is set to arrive in 2022.

Bear said in a statement, “I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Secretly/Dead Oceans! Throughout the years they’ve continually maintained a conscious eye on the state of independent music and are pushing the boundaries of popular music. Thanks again to all my fans and supporters in making it this far with my music, your love and time is appreciated!”

Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf also notes, “Toro y Moi’s music has been omnipresent in our lives for over a decade now. Chaz has so many fans at Dead Oceans, and we’ve daydreamed a lot about what it would be like to get to work together. Chaz has such creative ambitions for Toro y Moi, and we can’t believe we get to wake up every day not just as fans, but as partners in his next chapter.”