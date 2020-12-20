Music

Toro Y Moi Offers A Lush Remix Of Haim’s ‘3am’ Track

While it’s been almost two years since Toro Y Moi delivered his last album with 2019’s Outer Peace, the South Carolina native has delivered a decent amount of guest appearances and remixes for his fans. Back with another one, Toro Y Moi brings his talents to Haim’s “3am” track with a new take. The Women In Music Pt. III song by the siblings was originally an airy effort backed by synths and a drowned-out bass. With Toro Y Moi’s remix, “3am” is now a lush effort filled with a heavy dose of life.

Toro Y Moi’s take of “3am” is his second remix of the month after he brought his talents to Deftones frontperson Chino Moreno for a remake of Caroline Polachek’s “Hit Me Where It Hurts.” Prior to that, him and The Mattson 2 connected for their groovy cover of Afro-Filipino artist Joe Bataan’s 1972 track “Ordinary Guy.”

As for Haim, the new remix comes after the siblings joined Taylor Swift on her Evermore album for their “No Body, No Crime” track. The collaboration capped off a year that saw the trio receive two Grammy nominations, one for Album of the Year and another for Best Rock Performance with their track, “The Steps.”

On a lighter note, the band recently got into the Christmas spirit with their holiday parody single, “Christmas Wrapping 2020.” You can listen to the “3am” cover in the video above.

