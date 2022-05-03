The 2022 Met Gala went down yesterday and it seemed to go off without incident: Lizzo played a $55,000 flute, SZA teased new music, Phoebe Bridgers had some people thinking she shaved her head, and all in all, it seemed like a good time was had. It was after the actual gala, though, that some apparent beef surfaced.

Cardi B performed at an after-party and while speaking to her audience, she encouraged them to have fun, get some drinks, and although she didn’t say the last one out loud, the motion she made with her hand suggested she was encouraging use of nasally ingested drugs. After that moment, while Cardi was performing, Billie Eilish was filmed looking around and telling somebody, “This is so weird,”

So, it appeared to some that Eilish had an issue with Cardi, or at least with her performance. Now, though, Cardi has cleared the air on Twitter by sharing audio messages she and Eilish shared over Instagram after the event.

In one, Eilish says, “Oh my god, I was so worried you were going to see that: I was f*cking calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your ass! And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'” Cardi responded with a message, saying in a fake-crying voice, “Internet’s trying to divide us. They don’t understand that you’re my baby!”

Cardi also captioned her tweet, “I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my f*ckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?”

Listen to the messages below.

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

