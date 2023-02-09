Last year, Blink-182 announced their comeback with original member Tom DeLonge returning to the lineup. They did it with a bang: “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday.” They revealed the insane tour with bands Turnstile, Wallows, The Story So Far, and Rise Against.

It looks like there may be a roadblock in the way, though. Drummer Travis Barker worried some fans when just tweeting, “F*ck,” on Tuesday, February 7. The following day, he explained, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments [swearing emoji].”

Fuck — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 7, 2023

I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 8, 2023

The run starts in a little over a month, kicking off March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. There’s no word yet on if Barker’s injury will have any impact on the tour.

Unfortunately, fans had a tricky time acquiring tickets, which Mark Hoppus acknowledged on his Discord server. “Yes I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating,” he said. “I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out. Dynamic pricing. I’m not in charge of it. It’s meant to discourage scalpers. We’re trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price. This is a tour celebrating new music and the band getting back together. Thank you for your enthusiasm and I hope to see all of you at the shows.”

