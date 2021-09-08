While flying may not be the most out of the world activity for many, for Travis Barker’s it’s quite the feat. Last month, the drummer took his first flight in almost thirteen years after vowing to never fly again after surviving a tragic plane crash in 2008. The incident killed both pilots, his personal assistant Chris Baker, and security guard Che Still. It also left Barker with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body, which required him to spend 11 weeks in the hospital. But some 13 years later he finally got back in an airplane, and he has his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to thank for it.

In a recent profile with Nylon, Barker talked about joining Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, and Kourtney on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, which required getting on a plane. “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,” he told the publication. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

He then admitted that Kourtney gave him the courage to overcome his fears. “It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Barker said. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

You can read Barker’s full profile with Nylon here.

