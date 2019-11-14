Chromatics And Japanese Breakfast Headline The 2020 Treefort Music Fest Lineup

Treefort Music Fest has announced the first part of its lineup for 2020, which will be headlined by Chromatics and Japanese Breakfast. The first wave of artists listed includes a diverse array of genres and styles, from electronic and indie rock, to underground hip-hop “post punk, ambient and experimental sounds,” and “new era jazz,” according to a press release. Joining the indie rock mainstays at the top of the bill, psychedelic singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, soulful New Orleans rapper Pell, and alt-hip-hop producer Prefuse 73 ensure a well-rounded roster for the Boise, Idaho-based festival.

Along with the music lineup, Treefort has shared some of the events planned for the other “Forts” that make up the festival’s weeklong assortment of speakers, standup comics, poets, and chefs, as well as early access to Filmfort, Hackfort, and Yogafort. Also among the first wave of artists announced for the festival: New Orleans jazz instrumentalist Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Nashville roots duo Larkin Poe, indie-pop favorites Peter Bjorn and John, and punk band AJJ, among others. The full lineup can be seen in the post below, with selected artists highlighted on Treefort’s site.

🌊 Catch the first wave of artists playing #treefort2020! Dive in 💦 https://t.co/pUNLEzRtXM pic.twitter.com/TgvWldaC94 — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) November 14, 2019

Treefort Music Fest 2020 kicks off March 25 and runs through March 29 throughout the downtown Boise area. Ticket information can be found here. Check out our on-the-ground coverage of the 2019 Treefort Music Fest here.