Getty Image

A bit over a month ago, Japanese Breakfast shared her first new music of 2019, a groovy new song called “Essentially.” The tune was the fruit of a partnership with W Hotels Worldwide’s record label W Records, and it was the first new Japanese Breakfast music since the 2017 album Soft Sounds From Another Planet. The partnership between Japanese Breakfast and the hotel chain isn’t over yet, as Japanese Breakfast has just shared another new song via the label, a cover of Tears For Fears’ “Head Over Heels.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This isn’t the first time Japanese Breakfast fans have heard her spin on the song, as she previously covered it at Philadelphia and Asbury Park shows at the end of 2018. However, the recorded version of the song is different from her live rendition. While the on-stage version was a full-band affair, the recorded rendition is more intimate, as it’s pretty much just Michelle Zauner and a keyboard.

Proceeds from the song, as well as those of “Essentially,” will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Aside from the Japanese Breakfast songs, W Records has done a nice job getting talented artists on their side. Near the end of last year, they also shared a re-worked version of Perfume Genius’ “Alan.”

Listen to “Head Over Heels” above.