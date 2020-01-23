Vampire Weekend Are Set To Lead Okeechobee’s Collaborative ‘PoWoW!’ Performance

After taking a break in 2019, the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is set to return to Okeechobee, Florida this year. The lineup was announced months ago now, and it is led by Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Bassnectar, and others. Every year, the festival hosts a “PoWoW!” performance, which features a group of artists sharing one stage for a one-of-a-kind collaborative performance. Today, organizers have announced that Vampire Weekend is set to lead and curate this year’s PoWoW.

The lineup for the PoWoW hasn’t been shared yet, but it is credited to “Vampire Weekend + Friends” and is set to include other artists from the lineup. Again, nothing has been confirmed, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Haim and Blood Orange participate, as both joined Vampire Weekend during the group’s all-day concert in New York early last year, and are on the Okeechobee lineup this year.

Okeechobeeings! Check out the final #OMF2020 lineup, welcoming GRiZ, the PoWoW! featuring Vampire Weekend + Friends, four nights of Incendia and more! 🎷🔥🌀 Enter the Portal → https://t.co/EgHfntLYqL Stay tuned for late night sets, hosted parties, art lineups, and maps! pic.twitter.com/qe9xD3qxDI — Okeechobee (@okeechobeefest) January 23, 2020

This isn’t Vampire Weekend’s only upcoming collaboration, as the group is set to join Bernie Sanders for an upcoming campaign concert in Iowa, as is Bon Iver.

Beyond the aforementioned artists, the lineup also features Rüfüs Du Sol, Gunna, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Earthgang, Machine Gun Kelly, Alison Wonderland, Flatbush Zombies, and plenty of others. Okeechobee goes down between March 5 and 8, and passes are for sale now through the festival website.