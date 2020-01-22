Iowan indie-rock fans are in for a treat next weekend: Bernie Sanders has announced that Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend will be supporting his 2020 presidential campaign by putting on a pair of concerts. Bon Iver is set to perform the first Bernie Caucus Concert in Clive on January 31, while Vampire Weekend will take the stage in Cedar Rapids for an acoustic show the next day, February 1.

While the VIP section will be reserved for Sanders campaign volunteers who knocked on doors in Iowa, both shows are free and open to the public. Tickets will not be needed for entry, but those wanting to attend are encouraged to RSVP.

I'm very excited to announce our two caucus concerts, with @boniver in Clive and @vampireweekend (acoustic) in Cedar Rapids! RSVP here: 1/31 with Bon Iver in Clive: https://t.co/B206kfaHLw 2/1 with Vampire Weekend (acoustic) in Cedar Rapids:https://t.co/f4ZlSSyw3s pic.twitter.com/qTgT5sKRew — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

Let's do what we all should have done. See you there! #ILikeBernie pic.twitter.com/XdnmnNpkJf — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 22, 2020

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon said in a press release, “I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love, and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives. There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage, and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest.”

This isn’t the first time Vampire Weekend and Justin Vernon have shown support for Sanders. Vampire Weekend performed campaign shows for Sanders in 2016, and Vernon spoke favorably about the candidate at a Wisconsin rally in 2016.