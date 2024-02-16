Vampire Weekend is going on tour to support their first album in five years.

The Only God Was Above Us tour will have the band playing 39 dates over the course of 2024, including multiple festivals, a sold-out show in Austin, Texas, during the eclipse, and three “two-show engagements” where they’ll play on both Saturday night and Sunday morning in California, Montana, and New York.

Opening acts include LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess ft. Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ set by Mark Ronson, Turnstiles (a Billy Joel cover band, not to be confused with Turnstile), and The Brothers Macklovitch.

How To Buy Tickets For Vampire Weekend’s 2024 Tour

If you’re a Citibank member, you have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 p.m. local time (find out more here). Everyone else is welcome to sign up for pre-sales on the band’s website. Those tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.