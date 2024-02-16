Vampire Weekend is going on tour to support their first album in five years.
The Only God Was Above Us tour will have the band playing 39 dates over the course of 2024, including multiple festivals, a sold-out show in Austin, Texas, during the eclipse, and three “two-show engagements” where they’ll play on both Saturday night and Sunday morning in California, Montana, and New York.
Opening acts include LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess ft. Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ set by Mark Ronson, Turnstiles (a Billy Joel cover band, not to be confused with Turnstile), and The Brothers Macklovitch.
How To Buy Tickets For Vampire Weekend’s 2024 Tour
If you’re a Citibank member, you have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 p.m. local time (find out more here). Everyone else is welcome to sign up for pre-sales on the band’s website. Those tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates: Only God Was Above Us Tour
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !
= with LA LOM
% with The English Beat
& with Voodoo Glow Skull
> with Mike Gordon
< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
+ with Ra Ra Riot
* with Princess
! with Cults
^ with Mark Ronson
~ with Turnstiles
# with The Brothers Macklovitch
Only God Was Above Us is out April 5 via Columbia. Find more information here.