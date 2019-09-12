Last week, Vampire Weekend shared some new tour dates that will take place between May and October of next year. That is occasion enough for the group to make the late night television rounds again in support of their 2019 album Father Of The Bride, so last night, they visited The Late Show and busted out album track “Sympathy.”

Father Of The Bride saw the band dabble in a bunch of different genres, and sure enough, “Sympathy” has some flamenco influence in there. The jaunty song packed a lot of action into just four minutes, as the rhythm moved the track through propulsive verses, a bass-and-drum breakdown, guitar solos, and more.

Although Vampire Weekend has visited Colbert on TV before, this was their first time on The Late Show since Colbert started hosting in 2015, as the band had previously only guested on The Colbert Report. Aside from this appearance, Vampire Weekend have spent a lot of time performing Father Of The Bride songs on TV. In recent months, they’ve been on The Tonight Show (with help from Haim), Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and now Colbert.

Watch Vampire Weekend perform “Sympathy” on The Late Show above.

Father Of The Bride is out now via Columbia. Get it here.