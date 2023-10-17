After over six years, British singer Sampha is returning with his second studio album, Lahai, this autumn. The album is named after Sampha’s paternal grandfather, which is also Sampha’s middle name. He announced the album on August 24, kicking off the rollout which included two singles and a tour announcement.

In a press release, he said, “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help — that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”