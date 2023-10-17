After over six years, British singer Sampha is returning with his second studio album, Lahai, this autumn. The album is named after Sampha’s paternal grandfather, which is also Sampha’s middle name. He announced the album on August 24, kicking off the rollout which included two singles and a tour announcement.
In a press release, he said, “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help — that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”
Release Date
Lahai is due on October 20 via Young.
Tracklist
01. “Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream)”
02. “Spirit 2.0”
03. “Dancing Circles”
04. “Suspended”
05. “Satellite Business”
06. “Jonathan L. Seagull”
07. “Inclination Compass (Tenderness)”
08. “Only”
09. “Time Piece”
10. “Can’t Go Back”
11. “Evidence”
12. “Wave Therapy”
13. “What If You Hypnotise Me?” Feat. Léa Sen
14. “Rose Tint”
Singles
As of this writing, Sampha has released two singles for Lahai: “Spirit 2.0,” released on June 28, and “Only,” released on September 8.
Artwork
Tour
Sampha announced the Lahai Tour in September, which begins October 29 and runs through December 7.
10/29 — San Francisco @ Regency Ballroom
11/1 — Chicago @ Vic Theatre
11/4 — Toronto @ Danforth Music Hall
11/7 — New York City @ Webster Hall
11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
11/13 — Philadelphia @ Franklin Music Hall
11/15 — Atlanta @ The Eastern
12/4 — Berlin @ Theater des Westens
12/5 — Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carré
12/7 — Paris @ Cirque d’Hiver