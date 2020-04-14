Waxahatchee And Kevin Morby Harmonize At Home For NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

NPR’s long-running video series Tiny Desk highlights both popular and up-and-coming artists from the claustrophobic comfort of a confined office desk. But, as everyone is urged to remain at home, talk shows and late-night television alike are making do by filming from home. NPR’s Tiny Desk follows suit by tapping various musicians to film a 20-minute set from their living rooms. While there may not be a tiny desk in sight, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby share soulful renditions of their music for NPR’s series.

“Hello everyone, we’re going stir crazy — this is take number 55,” Morby quips during the set. Morby and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield have been partners and collaborators for several years. The couple got together to perform at-home renditions of some of their most popular songs, including two tracks from Waxahatchee’s recently-released record Saint Cloud.

The setlist includes songs from Waxahatchee’s recent effort, as well as a track from Kevin Morby’s breakout single and a cover of the late Jason Molina. The duo kicks things off with a stripped-down performance of Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud soaring lead single “Fire.” Next, the duo exchange acoustic guitars and launches into Morby’s heartbreaking ballad “Beautiful Strangers,” which was recorded to benefit the charity organization Everytown For Gun Safety.

Switching gears, the two harmonize gentle strumming for Waxahatchee’s “Lilacs” before paying homage to one of their “favorite musicians” Jason Molina. Covering Molina’s “Farewell Transmission,” Morby said: “Hearing any song and applying it to your current situation, you can bend the meaning of songs. But, there’s something about this song that seems appropriate right now.”

Watch Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby’s Tiny Desk At-Home performance above.

Saint Cloud is out now via Merge. Get it here.