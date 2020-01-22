Waxahatchee (real name Katie Crutchfield) made a big decision: She decided to get sober. After that, she got to work on a vulnerable new album, about which there is some news: Saint Cloud is set for release on March 27. Today, Crutchfield has also shared a video for “Fire,” the Americana-leaning lead single which she describes as “a bit of a personal pep talk.”

Press materials describe the album as “an unflinching self-examination” that was “written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober.” Crutchfield says of “Fire”:

“The idea and melody for ‘Fire’ was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow. The song’s written by me, to myself. It’s about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you’ve made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It’s meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier. If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can’t know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth.”

She also said of Saint Cloud, “I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment. It feels a little more calm and less reckless.”

Watch the “Fire” video above, and below, find the Saint Cloud art and tracklist, as well as Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Oxbow”

2. “Can’t Do Much”

3. “Fire”

4. “Lilacs”

5. “The Eye”

6. “Hell”

7. “Witches”

8. “War”

9. “Arkadelphia”

10. “Ruby Falls”

11. “St. Cloud”

04/10 — Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

04/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

04/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/15 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

04/16 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/17 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

04/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

04/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

04/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/24 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

04/25 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/29 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *

04/30 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

05/01 — Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

05/02 — Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

05/04 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

05/07 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s +

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

05/10 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

05/12 — Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

05/13 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

05/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

05/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

05/20 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

05/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

* with Ohmme

^ with Radiator Hospital

~ with Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ with Mirah

Saint Cloud is out 03/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.