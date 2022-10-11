Weyes Blood (real name: Natalie Mering) firmly entered the chat with Titanic Rising, one of the best albums of 2019. She described it as “the first album of three in a special trilogy” when announcing And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow this August. The new album is due November 18, and Weyes Blood gave fans a taste of what’s to come with “Grapevine” on Tuesday (October 11).

The acoustic-based, wistful track proves the perfect platter for Weyes Blood’s poignant indie-pop presence. “Six hours on the grapevine,” she sings in the first verse about a narcissistic man who has made her feel small. “And I feel kidnapped this time / ‘Cause my baby thinks / He always believes / That he’s always right / But I think still of him at night.”

Weyes Blood unveiled the song on Instagram, writing, “Sun’s down, guys, and my new single is out. It’s called Grapevine. Play it in your car driving late at night. I’ll be playing it tomorrow.”

She shed more light on the song’s meaning in a statement, per Pitchfork: “‘Grapevine’ is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”

“Grapevine” is the second single from And In The Darkness behind September’s spirited single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” that examined loneliness in the modern age. Weyes Blood will soon take it all on the road for her headlining In Holy Flux Tour. See the dates below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.