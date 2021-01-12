Weyes Blood released the apocalyptic album Titanic Rising back in 2019. She had to cancel the remainder of her tour dates last year, but she’s made it no secret that she’s planning on sharing the LP’s follow-up in 2021. While fans are patiently awaiting new music from the singer, Weyes Blood decided to debut a previously unheard track in a clever way: in a Roblox game.

Weyes Blood’s “Titanic Rising” outtake, titled “Titanic Risen,” can be heard while exploring a sunken ship in Roblox Titanic. The digital game is based on the sinking of the 1912 ship and boasts an impressive 3 million monthly players.

After downloading the game, fans can board the Titanic ship and virtually explore the cabin’s opulent interior with other players while reenacting the spotting of the treacherous iceberg. While playing the simulation, they can roleplay as Jack and Rose from the iconic Titanic movie and decide which moves to make. As the ship sinks, players can go underwater into the flooded rooms and launch lifeboats — all while listening to Weyes Blood’s “Titanic Risen” and a few other Titanic Rising tracks.

Watch a trailer for Roblox Titanic above and listen to Weyes Blood’s “Titanic Risen” in the game here.

