Tomorrow, April 20, record stores across the globe will be opening their doors to customers with exclusive offerings in honor of Record Store Day. Whether it’s first-time pressings or new vinyl variants you’re looking for, this year has selections from a ton of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Blur, Young Thug, Wilco, Chappell Roan, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.
With so much to choose from, the popularity for certain releases is high. Like most years, fans will be waiting outside for hours at some locations, just hoping their future prized possesion isn’t sold out by the time they can reach it.
If you’re new to Record Store Day or just hoping to check it out this year where you are, here’s what to know about what record stores will be part of the experience this year.
What Record Stores Are Participating In Record Store Day?
Most record stores across the US will be participating in 2024’s Record Store Day, depending on your location. Those in major cities will have (at least) one spot open tomorrow. For international fans, they also have official sites in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and more countries.
The official Record Store Day website offers a complete list of locations, along with more information. Ahead of the event, Uproxx also put together a list of some key releases not to miss, which you can check out here.