What Record Stores Are Participating In Record Store Day?

Tomorrow, April 20, record stores across the globe will be opening their doors to customers with exclusive offerings in honor of Record Store Day. Whether it’s first-time pressings or new vinyl variants you’re looking for, this year has selections from a ton of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Blur, Young Thug, Wilco, Chappell Roan, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

With so much to choose from, the popularity for certain releases is high. Like most years, fans will be waiting outside for hours at some locations, just hoping their future prized possesion isn’t sold out by the time they can reach it.

If you’re new to Record Store Day or just hoping to check it out this year where you are, here’s what to know about what record stores will be part of the experience this year.