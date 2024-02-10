Over the last few months, several musicians, including Nicki Minaj , Green Day , Alicia Keys , and more. With several notable albums still slated to be released soon (coughs, Ariana Grande ), Record Store Day 2024 is set to be another for the history books. So when is it exactly?

Every vinyl collector’s favorite holiday is almost here. No, you can’t expect to be given the day off from work, but Record Store Day 2024 might be worth calling in sick if your wallet permits.

When Is Record Store Day 2024?

Record Store Day 2024 is set to take place on April 20. Today (February 10), the musical movement announced that the beloved and “freshly independent” band Paramore (also Uproxx cover stars) will serve as this year’s official ambassador.

In their Instagram post confirming the news, the “Misery Business” musicians stressed the importance of supporting independently owned and operated record stores.

“The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic,” they wrote. “Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy.”

The Record Store Day 2024 release list has not yet been shared, but it should be soon. Find more information here.

