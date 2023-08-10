What Time Does Bruce Springsteen Go On Stage For His 2023 Tour?

Earlier this year, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden reviewed Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band ‘s three-hour show — a concert length that Paul McCartney could do without — and contemplated the finality this tour represents for Springsteen.

“I have no idea what lies ahead for The E Street Band, because no one does. I’m only saying that it felt like a group of people singing and playing like they might not have many more parties like this in the future,” Hyden wrote. “I couldn’t help but choke up a little during the encore when at the end of ‘Glory Days’ Bruce called Little Steven over to the microphone and asked if he wanted to go home. … It was unanimous: Nobody wanted to go home.”

It ain’t over yet.

The second leg of their headlining North American tour will carry into December. Next up is Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday, August 11. Springsteen will cram in two dates at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park (August 16, 18) and two more in Foxborough, Massachusetts (August 24, 26) before returning home to East Rutherford, New Jersey to play MetLife Stadium on August 30, September 1, and September 3.

If you’re planning on attending any of them, plan for Springsteen to hit the stage around 8 p.m. local time. According to setlist.fm, doors at Chicago’s Wrigley Field opened at 5:30 p.m. before Springsteen and The E Street Band began their set at 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday night (August 9). Similarly, they are said to have taken the stage from 7:50 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. in Italy on July 25.

The finale for this leg is scheduled for December 12 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. See all of the remaining dates here.