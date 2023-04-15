Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band closed out their North American tour leg last night, in none other than the home state of the Boss at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Given the location and it being the last city on their tour, Springsteen also included some surprise setlist changes, opening with “Local Hero” instead of the traditional “No Surrender,” which he had chosen for the earlier dates of the tour.

“I’ve got a true story I want to tell you,” he says in the clip, gesturing to the horns section to start the track.

According to Rolling Stone, last night marked the second performance of that song since 2003, with Springsteen last playing it in 2013. If the pattern continues, that means fans will likely hear it again in…2033.

They also performed a cover of “Jersey Girl” for the first time together since 2016, keeping with the local theme.

Springsteen’s European leg of the tour starts in about two weeks. However, the Boss won’t be gone for long. He’s set to kick off another North American tour in August, starting in Chicago, with dates that will run through December 2023. More information on all upcoming tour dates is available here.

Check out Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing “Local Hero” and “Jersey Girl” above.