People have an inordinate interest in Olivia Rodrigo’s romantic interests because she writes so brutally honestly about relationships gone wrong. Rodrigo’s singer-songwriter introduction to the world was “Drivers License,” inciting constant and intense speculation around Joshua Bassett.

Rodrigo’s latest single, “Vampire,” is less than one week into its existence and already having the same effect — leading Rodrigo to address her fans’ guesses as to the identity of the bloodsucking “fame f*cker” in the form of a TikTok joke.

There is no such ambiguity about Rodrigo’s celebrity crush.

The 20-year-old three-time Grammy winner was revealed this morning (July 6) as Vogue‘s August cover star, formalizing her Guts album rollout. Within the accompanying profile by Jia Tolentino, Rodrigo shares that Bruce Springsteen is her “biggest celebrity crush of all time.”

The excerpt places Rodrigo and Tolentino in a record store, where they spot a Springsteen live recording from 1984. Tolentino describes the record’s title as saying, “PORN IN THE USA!” Rodrigo says, “I think I might have to get this for my new apartment. Yeah, you’re coming home with me.”

Rodrigo joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden to perform “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” last August. The next logical step is for her to perform somehow, somewhere with Springsteen.

Check out Rodrigo’s Vogue cover spread below.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.