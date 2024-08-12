What Time Is Willow On Stage For ‘The New World Tour?’

Donald Glover’s New World Tour officially started this past weekend. The multihyphenate’s final turn under the Childish Gambino moniker is sure to produce a slew of memorable moments for his fans, but he’s not going it alone. He’s joined on his latest tour by an opening artist every bit as multitalented as he is: Willow, who is promoting her sixth studio album, Empathogen, which dropped on May 3 and received an enthusiastic reception from both critics and fans. If you’re planning on catching Willow’s set, you’ll have to arrive by 8:00 pm, according to fans on Reddit, which is when she takes the stage, rocking until 8:45. After that, Glover’s set runs over two hours, beginning at 9:15 and ending after 11.

