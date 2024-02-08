By now, you’re likely aware of breakout singer/songwriter Noah Kahan — whether intentionally or against your will — which means you’re probably also aware that he has a new album coming out called Stick Season (Forever), an extended version of the 27-year-old Vermont native’s latest album, originally released in 2022.

What Time Will Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (Forever) Be On Spotify?

The new version includes a slew of remixes including such guest stars as Brandi Carlile, Gracie Abrams, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, and Post Malone, and is out on February 9 via Mercury. This means it’ll most likely hit streamers such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal at midnight ET or 9 pm PT. For more information and to pre-save the album, you can click here.

Tracklist

1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Stick Season (Forever) is out 2/9 via Mercury. Find more information here.