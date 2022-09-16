When Will Paramore Release Their New Song?

Paramore is a legendary band that has given so much to music, but when anyone reaches that status, the desire for more music seems to grow. After a five-year hiatus, it looks like that thirst will soon be quenched as the band announced via Twitter that they have new music coming soon.

On Friday morning, the official Paramore Twitter account announced that their forthcoming single “This Is Why” will be shared with the world on September 28. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the band members’ faces pressed against glass and a pre-save link.

Paramore hasn’t left the fans totally hanging, as their bandleader and vocalist has released two solo albums in 2020’s Petals For Armor and 2021’s Flowers For Vases / Descansos. As a whole, they have been missing from the music scene since 2017’s After Laughter.

Williams told Rolling Stone back in January that the band was working on new music, saying “The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make. Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different. We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start.”

With this official announcement, it will be a short wait before the world sees what Paramore has in store.

Check out Paramore’s promotional tweet above.

“This Is Why” is out 9/28 via Atlantic/WEA International. Pre-order it here.