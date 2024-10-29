When We Were Young is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds next year with another scene band performing their best-known album in full.

Scheduled for October 18, 2025, the emo- and pop punk-heavy festival is headlined by Panic! At The Disco playing all of 2005’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (featuring “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”). Other big names on the bill include Blink 182, Weever, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, and Knocked Loose.

The lineup also features All Time Low, The Gaslight Anthem, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Jack’s Mannequin, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Story of the Year, The Starting Line, The Story So Far, Sleeping With Sirens, Straylight Run, The Movielife, and Arm’s Length.

Tickets for When We Were Young 2025 cost $325 for general admission, $550 for general admission plus, and $650 for VIP. The pre-sale begins on Friday, November 1, at 10 am PT. You can find out more information here.

Below, check out the full lineup.