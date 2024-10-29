When We Were Young is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds next year with another scene band performing their best-known album in full.
Scheduled for October 18, 2025, the emo- and pop punk-heavy festival is headlined by Panic! At The Disco playing all of 2005’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (featuring “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”). Other big names on the bill include Blink 182, Weever, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, and Knocked Loose.
The lineup also features All Time Low, The Gaslight Anthem, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Jack’s Mannequin, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Story of the Year, The Starting Line, The Story So Far, Sleeping With Sirens, Straylight Run, The Movielife, and Arm’s Length.
Tickets for When We Were Young 2025 cost $325 for general admission, $550 for general admission plus, and $650 for VIP. The pre-sale begins on Friday, November 1, at 10 am PT. You can find out more information here.
Below, check out the full lineup.
When We Were Young 2025 Lineup
Panic! At The Disco
Blink-182
Weezer
Avril Lavigne
The Offspring
All Time Low
The Used
Knocked Loose
The Gaslight Anthem
Bad Religion
Yellowcard
Ice Nine Kills
Motionless In White
I Prevail
Beartooth
Simple Plan
Kublai Khan TX
The Plot In You
Mayday Parade
Loathe
The Cab
Taking Back Sunday
Asking Alexandria
PVRIS
Jack’s Mannequin
The Story So Far
We Came As Romans
Story Of The Year
Sleeping With Sirens
Breathe Carolina
We The Kings
Letlive
Plain White T’s
Destroy Boys
Sunami
Crown The Empire
The Amity Affliction
Straylight Run
The Rocket Summer
Never Shout Never
Don Bronco
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Taylor Acorn
The Summer Set
Alexisonfire
Holding Absence
The Movielife
Her Leather Jacket
Arm’s Length