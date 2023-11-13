How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 When We Were Young Festival

The festival’s official website lists ticket prices as follows: General admission (starting at $325 with no hidden fees), GA+ ($550), and VIP ($650). There is also a VIP Cabana option for attendees aged 21 and older, but a price isn’t listed next to it. Hotel and ticket packages start at $577. The layaway plan for all tickets starts at $19.99 down.

The festival’s official website provides instructions: Simply sign up to receive an access code via email or text (for US carriers only) to the presale scheduled for Friday, November 17 , at 10 a.m. PST. “Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST,” per press release.

What Is The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup?

The lineup is listed alphabetically alongside which album each act is expected to perform.

3OH!3 – Want

A Day To Remember – Homesick

Alesana – The Emptiness

The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects

Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead

Atreyu – The Curse

August Burns Red – Constellations

Bayside – Bayside

Basement – Colourmeinkindness

Cartel – Chroma

Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well

Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!

Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV

Dashboard Confessional – Dusk And Summer

Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership

The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues

The Distillers – Coral Fang

Emery – The Weak’s End

Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours

Fall Out Boy*

The Forecast – In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen

Four Year Strong – Enemy Of The World

Hawthorne Heights – The Silence In Black And White

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

L.S. Dunes – Self Titled

The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics

Mom Jeans – Best Buds

Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This To Memory

Movements – Feel Something

My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade

Nada Surf – Let Go

Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out To Get You

New Found Glory – Sticks And Stones

Pierce the Veil – Collide With The Sky

Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It

Saosin – Saosin

Saves the Day – Stay What You Are

Senses Fail – Still Searching

Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls

Silverstein – Discovering The Waterfront

Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers To This

State Champs – The Finer Things

The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It

Story of the Year – Page Avenue

Thursday – Full Collapse

Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety

The Used – In Love And Death

We the Kings – We The Kings

* TBA

Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.