We’re not even a month removed from the 2023 When We Were Young Festival staging the likes of Blink-182 and Green Day, but news about the 2024 festival is already here. This morning, November 13, When We Were Young confirmed its return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, 2024, with Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance serving as the headliners. As per press release, “In 2024, over 50 bands will each perform an album front-to-back.” Below is everything else we know (so far).
How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 When We Were Young Festival
The festival’s official website provides instructions: Simply sign up to receive an access code via email or text (for US carriers only) to the presale scheduled for Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PST. “Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST,” per press release.
How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 When We Were Young Festival?
The festival’s official website lists ticket prices as follows: General admission (starting at $325 with no hidden fees), GA+ ($550), and VIP ($650). There is also a VIP Cabana option for attendees aged 21 and older, but a price isn’t listed next to it. Hotel and ticket packages start at $577. The layaway plan for all tickets starts at $19.99 down.
What Is The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup?
The lineup is listed alphabetically alongside which album each act is expected to perform.
3OH!3 – Want
A Day To Remember – Homesick
Alesana – The Emptiness
The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects
Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal
Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead
Atreyu – The Curse
August Burns Red – Constellations
Bayside – Bayside
Basement – Colourmeinkindness
Cartel – Chroma
Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well
Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!
Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV
Dashboard Confessional – Dusk And Summer
Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership
The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues
The Distillers – Coral Fang
Emery – The Weak’s End
Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours
Fall Out Boy*
The Forecast – In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen
Four Year Strong – Enemy Of The World
Hawthorne Heights – The Silence In Black And White
Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American
L.S. Dunes – Self Titled
The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop
Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics
Mom Jeans – Best Buds
Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This To Memory
Movements – Feel Something
My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade
Nada Surf – Let Go
Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out To Get You
New Found Glory – Sticks And Stones
Pierce the Veil – Collide With The Sky
Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It
Saosin – Saosin
Saves the Day – Stay What You Are
Senses Fail – Still Searching
Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls
Silverstein – Discovering The Waterfront
Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers To This
State Champs – The Finer Things
The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It
Story of the Year – Page Avenue
Thursday – Full Collapse
Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety
The Used – In Love And Death
We the Kings – We The Kings
* TBA
Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.