When Will Howard Stern & Bruce Springsteen’s Interview Air?

Bruce Springsteen is wrapping his three-night residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (November 16). The Boss has performed songs off of his new covers album Only The Strong Survive, including “Do I Love You,” and discussed whether he will appear on Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour.

On Halloween, Springsteen talked about Swift with someone else. He visited The Howard Stern Show for a wide-ranging conversation on SiriusXM. One clip posted to YouTube on November 1 shows Springsteen praising Swift’s Midnights album. “It was good,” he said. “She’s super talented, super talented. … She’s a tremendous writer, and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. They’re making great records.”

Variety reported today that the interview will air on HBO on November 27. The two-plus-hour conversation, according to the publication, “marked Stern’s first time back in his SiriusXM radio studio” and is complemented by acoustic and piano performances by Springsteen.

“The incredible Howard Stern interview with Bruce Springsteen will air in full on HBO on Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27),” Stina Sternberg tweeted. “(These kind of moments make me ecstatic to be with this company.) It’s really the most remarkable thing you’ll watch in a long time.”

HBO uploaded a 54-second teaser to YouTube, too, which features Stern admitting that Springsteen is the first to make him cry on the air. Watch it above.