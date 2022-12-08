White Reaper Shred On Their Noisy New Single ‘Fog Machine’

White Reaper are always making noise with their brand of unrestrained punk. In October, they shared “Pages” along with the announcement of their forthcoming album Asking for a Ride, arriving in January and following up 2019’s You Deserve Love. Today they’re back with “Fog Machine,” a new single with a video.

“Fog Machine” is as relentless as it is catchy, pushing forward with energetic riffs and a fast pace. “We had it in our back pocket for a while,” explained vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito. “We knew we loved playing it together, but it was a little tricky to nail the arrangement at first. We got it together at the last minute before we went into the studio and now it’s our favorite song to play live.”

About the album, Esposito added, “We ask ourselves: ‘Does it sound good when we play it in the room together?’ And if it does, those are the songs we want to pursue.” Guitarist Hunter Thompson said, “We started to recognize how we operate best as a band.” It makes sense — this track captures the vigor and exhilaration of being at a show in the middle of a mosh pit.

Watch the video for “Fog Machine” above.

Asking for a Ride is out 1/27 via Elektra Entertainment.