Grace Lillash

With the slew of singles White Reaper have been sharing lately, it’s clear they’ve been teasing something. They hadn’t officially announced a new album, though… until today: You Deserve Love is set for release on October 18 via Elektra. The band also celebrates the announcement with a new single, “1F.” The band specializes in catchy rock, and they’ve done it yet again with their latest, an immediately endearing tune with verses that are just at memorable as the hooks.

The band’s Tony Esposito says the album title came from a note on bassist Sam Wilkerson’s phone: “He had written things down he thought might be good album titles, and we were all sitting around at a bar in Nashville after we had just finished recording, vexing about what we were going to call the album.” Wilkerson continues, “I started reading them aloud at the bar, and everyone stopped me at You Deserve Love. I think it’s cool, because it’s true for everybody. I think it’s what everybody needs to hear.”

Wilkerson also previously said of the album, “All of our records are super different, and I think that’s on purpose because we’re just always evolving and we don’t want to do the same thing twice. But all the songwriting on this one was all us. People might have the idea in their head that once you go major label, they have all the control. But in this case, that was not true.”

Listen to “1F” above, and below, find the You Deserve Love album art and tracklist, as well as White Reaper’s upcoming tour dates.

Elektra

1. “Headwind”

2. “Real Long Time”

3. “Saturday”

4. “1F”

5. “Hard Luck”

6. “Raw”

7. “Might Be Right”

8. “Eggplant”

9. “Ring”

10. “You Deserve Love”