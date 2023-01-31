Will Yves Tumor Tour In The UK And Europe?

The countdown to Coachella is underway. With Frank Ocean, Blackpink, and Bad Bunny headlining, this year’s festivities history has already been made. However, musician and producer Yves Tumor has another reason to celebrate the multi-day event. As the experimental recording artist prepares for their set on both April 14 and 21, their appearance marks the start of their To Spite Or Not To Spite World Tour to support their upcoming album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)

As a native of Miami, Florida, the musician will make several stops across the United States. However, now, as a resident of Italy, their international fans are hoping that the tour will extend across the pond, which it will.

While, Pretty Sick, Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited will appear as supporting acts on the To Spite Or Not To Spite Tour, only Nation will accompany Tumor during their shows in the United Kingdom and Europe.

View the international tour dates below.

06/02 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

06/07 — Madrid, Spain @ Shoko

06/09 — Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/10 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

11/07 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy !

11/09 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja !

11/11 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan !

11/12 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !

11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso !

11/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys !

11/21 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre !

11/24 — Manchester, England @ New Century Hall !

11/26 — Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow !

11/27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia !

! with Nation

Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on February 3. To purchase tickets for any of the dates listed above, click here.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. To pre-save, click here.