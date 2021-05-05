Last week, Willow unveiled her pop-punk leaning era of music. Some fans were surprised by her stylistic shift, but seeing as she grew up around her mom Jada Pinkett Smith‘s nu-metal band, her new musical direction only makes sense. To celebrate Mother’s Day and pay homage to Smith’s former group Wicked Wisdom, Willow reunited the band to perform a cover on her family’s series Red Table Talk.

It’s been several yeas since Wicked Wisdom last played together. They had originally formed in 2002 and even got the chance to open for Britney Spears. Explaining her reason to perform the cover, Willow recalled joining Wicked Wisdom on tour when she was very young. Willow says the experience taught her how “unapologetically badass” her mother was:

“When I was about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rock star, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass. I remember being on the tour bus with Jaden when I was six or seven and we got the opportunity to clean the bus. That was one of the most purely exciting experiences. I was my mom’s biggest fan. Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I thought it was only right to pay homage to this time because she showed me what ‘woman-ing up’ really is about. For mother’s day, I’m going to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.’”

https://fb.watch/5iEMeIx7Tp/

Watch the full “Bleed All Over Me” performance above, around the 32-minute mark.