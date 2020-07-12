The Pinkett Smith family was the talk of the Internet on Friday when Jada Pinkett Smith’s tell-all interview on Red Table Talk covered some serious relationship drama between herself and Will Smith. The Facebook Watch show became the center of drama when Pinkett Smith disclosed a relationship she had with 27-year-old musician August Alsina while she and Will were separated.

Both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith took part in the tell-all interview, in which the two detailed their separation and the relationship Jada had before the two apparently reconciled. The episode, entitled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table,” addressed headlines about Pinkett Smith and Alsina that the family had initially denied, clarifying the timing of the romantic relationship and addressing what happened and an attempt to find “peace through pain.”

Social media was abuzz with the episode’s details and further rumors that it sparked, and all that talk certainly translated into viewers. According to the Daily Mail, the episode garnered more than 12 million viewers in just 16 hours, far and away the most popular video in the platform’s history. As of this writing, the episode has more than 17 million views and counting, and as talk about the episode and its fallout intensifies that’s sure to increase in the coming days.

Interestingly, Red Table Talk also had the record for another scandal-filled episode that featured an interview with Jordyn Woods which detailed the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. That episode had a one-day record of 7.6 million views, a record now dwarfed by Pinkett Smith’s own drama.