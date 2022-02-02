While Wolf Alice was already scheduled to open for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and for Bleachers at Red Rocks in Colorado in June, they’ve just announced a thorough slate of their own headlining tour dates through North America. The illustrious British band are continuing to tour their latest album, 2021’s Blue Weekend, after a run of sold out North American shows late last year.

Led by magnetic singer Ellie Rowsell, Wolf Alice have established themselves as one of the foremost UK rock and roll groups. Blue Weekend was nominated for the Mercury Music prize last year, making it so that each of their three albums have gotten a nod, including a win for 2017’s Vision Of A Life.

Check out Wolf Alice’s full North American tour dates below and get tickets beginning this Friday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. local time here.

03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

03/22 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

03/25 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/26 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

03/28 — Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

03/29 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/o1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/o2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/o5 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

04/o6 — Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/o8 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emos’

04/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* opening for Bleachers

# opening for Halsey