While Wolf Alice was already scheduled to open for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and for Bleachers at Red Rocks in Colorado in June, they’ve just announced a thorough slate of their own headlining tour dates through North America. The illustrious British band are continuing to tour their latest album, 2021’s Blue Weekend, after a run of sold out North American shows late last year.
Led by magnetic singer Ellie Rowsell, Wolf Alice have established themselves as one of the foremost UK rock and roll groups. Blue Weekend was nominated for the Mercury Music prize last year, making it so that each of their three albums have gotten a nod, including a win for 2017’s Vision Of A Life.
Check out Wolf Alice’s full North American tour dates below and get tickets beginning this Friday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. local time here.
03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
03/22 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
03/25 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/26 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
03/28 — Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
03/29 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/o1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/o2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04/o5 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
04/o6 — Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/o8 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Emos’
04/15 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
* opening for Bleachers
# opening for Halsey