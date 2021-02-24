Wolf Alice had a hit on their hands in 2017 with the album Visions Of A Life. It was their second straight No. 2 album in the UK, it won the 2018 Mercury Prize, and it found itself on a number of year-end top-album lists. It’s been about four years since that album came out and now the band is ready to follow it up: Today, they’ve announced that their third album, Blue Weekend, is set for release on June 11.

They teased the album with “The Last Man On Earth,” which starts as a gentle piano ballad before exploding into dreamy rock bliss. Ellie Rowsell says of the song, “It’s about the arrogance of humans. I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from God’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from God, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?'”

Watch the video for “The Last Man On Earth” above and check out the Blue Weekend art and tracklist below.

1. “The Beach”

2. “Delicious Things”

3. “Lipstick On The Glass”

4. “Smile”

5. “Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)”

6. “How Can I Make It OK?”

7. “Play The Greatest Hits”

8. “Feeling Myself”

9. “The Last Man On Earth”

10. “No Hard Feelings”

11. “The Beach II”

Blue Weekend is out 6/11 via Dirty Hit/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.