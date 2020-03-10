Korean producer Yaeji is gearing up to release her next mixtape following her Charli XCX and Clairo collaboration “February 2017.” Known for her expansive production, Yaeji offers fans a glimpse into the upcoming project What We Drew with the spellbinding track “Waking Up Down.”

Entirely produced by Yaeji herself, the enthralling track explores the euphoria of young adulthood with a combination of English and Korean lyrics. The mixtape What We Drew as a whole is, according to a statement by Yaeji, “so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support – support that I’ve felt, that I’ve given, and that we all share.”

Listen to “Waking Up Down” above. Below, find Yaeji’s What We Drew cover art, tracklist, and tour dates.

1. “My Imagination”

2. “What We Drew”

3. “In Place”

4. “When I Grow Up”

5. “Money Can’t Buy” Feat Nappy Nina

6. “Free Interlude” Feat Lil Fayo, Trenchcoat, Sweet Pea

7. “Spell” Feat YonYon, G.L.A.M.

8. “Waking Up Down”

9. ” In The Mirror”

10. “The Th1ng” Feat Victoria Sin, Shy One

11. “These Days”

12. “Never Settling Down”

06/08 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

06/12 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/15 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

06/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise *

06/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

07/19 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

09/11 — Portland, OR @ Roseland *

09/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore *

09/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

09/22 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

09/24 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre *

09/25 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

09/26 — Houston, TX @ White Oak *

11/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra

11/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 — London, UK @ Heaven

11/14 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

*with Jessy Lanza

What We Drew is out 04/02 via XL. Pre-order it here.

