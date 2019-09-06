Charli XCX Is Joined By Clairo And Yaeji On The Chilled-Out Bop ‘February 2017’

Charli XCX has gathered a fascinating collection of talent together for her upcoming album, Charli. She has shared a slew of advance singles with great guests, and the latest is “February 2017,” on which she is joined by Clairo and Yaeji. The two bring their alternative sensibilities to the track, and together, the three have made a downtempo electronic pop single that builds a warm ambient world before the kinetic mid-song climax. Yaeji, by the way, previously remixed Charli’s “Focus.”

Charli says that working on the song with Clairo and Yaeji was a delightful experience:

“Collaborating with Yaeji and Clairo was really fun and unique. We are all very different artists but coming together on this song felt so special and right. Clairo and I made a load of songs together in my studio in LA one afternoon at the beginning of the year. None of them were this song but it was so easy to write with her that the second I came up with this idea separately I sent it over to her and she came back with loads of ideas. We sent over this idea to Yaeji too and she did a really beautiful verse. It sounds so intimate. It’s one of the most intimate moments on the album. We shot this artwork in Barcelona. These two women are really kind, talented and brilliant. I enjoy both of their music so much. I’m happy we have this song together.”

This single follows “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, “Gone” with Christine And The Queens, “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira, and “Warm” featuring Haim.

Listen to “February 2017” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.