Zach Bryan has found himself in the spotlight over the past couple months. First he released an album named after his hatred for Ticketmaster, then he landed his first top-10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, the rising country star is going on tour, and no, Ticketmaster is not involved.
Bryan shared a video in which comedian Theo Von explains the situation. (There’s also a cameo from Brian Baumgartner, best known as Kevin from The Office.) Tickets for The Burn Burn Burn Tour will be offered via AXS, and to get some, fans can register (here) to purchase by January 29. Fans given the opportunity to buy tickets (via a random draw) will be notified by February 13. As for costs, tickets will range in price from $40 to $130, with $10 to $20 service fees per ticket. The video includes further details and clarifications, like how buyers can only grab four tickets per event.
This comes after experts said it would be challenging for Bryan to mount a Ticketmaster-less tour.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
04/15 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival
05/10 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
05/12 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
05/13 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
05/15 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
05/24 — N Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
05/26 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
05/28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
05/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
06/03 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/23 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/26 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/27 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
07/14-16 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/20-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock The South
08/05 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/17 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/20 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
08/27 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
08/29 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
