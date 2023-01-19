Zach Bryan has found himself in the spotlight over the past couple months. First he released an album named after his hatred for Ticketmaster, then he landed his first top-10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, the rising country star is going on tour, and no, Ticketmaster is not involved.

Bryan shared a video in which comedian Theo Von explains the situation. (There’s also a cameo from Brian Baumgartner, best known as Kevin from The Office.) Tickets for The Burn Burn Burn Tour will be offered via AXS, and to get some, fans can register (here) to purchase by January 29. Fans given the opportunity to buy tickets (via a random draw) will be notified by February 13. As for costs, tickets will range in price from $40 to $130, with $10 to $20 service fees per ticket. The video includes further details and clarifications, like how buyers can only grab four tickets per event.

This comes after experts said it would be challenging for Bryan to mount a Ticketmaster-less tour.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

04/15 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival

05/10 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

05/12 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

05/13 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

05/15 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

05/24 — N Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

05/26 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

05/28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

05/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

06/03 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/23 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/26 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/27 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

07/14-16 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/20-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock The South

08/05 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/17 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/20 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

08/27 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

08/29 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

