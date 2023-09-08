Earlier this evening (September 7), news broke of Zach Bryan’s arrest in Oklahoma. At the time, TMZ reported that Bryan was booked in Craig County Jail on an obstruction of investigation charge, though the details of the charge were not clear. Following the arrest, Bryan took to Twitter to offer an explanation of the events that took place leading up to his booking.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” said Bryan. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Over the course of the past year, Bryan has received much acclaim for his breakthrough single, “Something In The Orange,” and his live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Bryan is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his Kacey Musgraves duet, “I Remember Everything.”

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.