Here Is Zach Bryan’s ‘The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ Setlist

Zach Bryan is currently on his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour — and his anti-Ticketmaster stance is making it easier for fans to purchase passes to his shows.
The “Something In The Orange” hitmaker kicked off his tour back in May at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA. With several songs to his credit, especially as his American Heartbreak album boasts 34 songs, fans are wondering which songs of Bryan’s they’ll get to hear live.
Thankfully, fans who have been in attendance at some of the shows have shared the setlist via Setlist.fm.
You can see the full setlist and the remaining tour dates below. Tickets are available for purchase here.
1. “Open the Gate”
2. “God Speed”
3. “Fifth Of May”
4. “Highway Boys”
5. “Quittin’ Time”
6. “Tishomingo”
7. “Dawns”
8. “Condemned”
9. “Sweet DeAnn”
10. “Sun To Me”
11. “Oklahoma Smokeshow”
12. “Something In The Orange”
13. “Heavy Eyes”
14. “Snow”
15. “Motorcycle Drive By”
16. “’68 Fastback”
17. “Heading South”
18. “Burn, Burn, Burn”
19. “Revival” with Trampled By Turtles
06/26 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/27 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
07/14-16 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/20-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock The South
08/05 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/17 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/20 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
08/27 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
08/29 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
08/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.