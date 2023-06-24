Here Is Zach Bryan’s ‘The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ Setlist

Zach Bryan is currently on his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour — and his anti-Ticketmaster stance is making it easier for fans to purchase passes to his shows.

The “Something In The Orange” hitmaker kicked off his tour back in May at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA. With several songs to his credit, especially as his American Heartbreak album boasts 34 songs, fans are wondering which songs of Bryan’s they’ll get to hear live.

Thankfully, fans who have been in attendance at some of the shows have shared the setlist via Setlist.fm.

You can see the full setlist and the remaining tour dates below. Tickets are available for purchase here.

1. “Open the Gate”

2. “God Speed”

3. “Fifth Of May”

4. “Highway Boys”

5. “Quittin’ Time”

6. “Tishomingo”

7. “Dawns”

8. “Condemned”

9. “Sweet DeAnn”

10. “Sun To Me”

11. “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

12. “Something In The Orange”

13. “Heavy Eyes”

14. “Snow”

15. “Motorcycle Drive By”

16. “’68 Fastback”

17. “Heading South”

18. “Burn, Burn, Burn”

19. “Revival” with Trampled By Turtles

06/26 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/27 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

07/14-16 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/20-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock The South

08/05 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/14 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/17 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/20 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

08/27 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

08/29 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.